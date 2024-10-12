Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,843 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.32.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

