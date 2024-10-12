Truist Financial Corp Sells 573 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

