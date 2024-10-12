Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,228 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in CDW by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

