Truist Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

