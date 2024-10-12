Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $76.72 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $916.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

