Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 22,984 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 239,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 208,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

