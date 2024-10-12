Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TJUL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

