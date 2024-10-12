Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,896 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMAR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

BATS:UMAR opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

