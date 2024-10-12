Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after acquiring an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $536.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.47 and a beta of 0.63. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $554.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARGX

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.