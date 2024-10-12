Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,456 Shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.83% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $33.46 on Friday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.58.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

