Truist Financial Corp Sells 991 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2,774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 258,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 249,805 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 785,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $32.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

