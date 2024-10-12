Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,740 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FHI opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.43.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

