Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,752 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

