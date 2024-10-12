Truist Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

