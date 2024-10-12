Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

