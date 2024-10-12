Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,733 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 104.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,753 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 557.92%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.