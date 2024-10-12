Truist Financial Corp Sells 33,169 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

