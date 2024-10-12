Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.87 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

