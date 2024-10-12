Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 44.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 12,018.4% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 4,426,375 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after buying an additional 3,592,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Haleon by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 954,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.