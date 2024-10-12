Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,546,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $16,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

