NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

