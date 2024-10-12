Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM opened at $60.71 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.