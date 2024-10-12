SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,796 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $160.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.91. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $111.86 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

