Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 423,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 235,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

