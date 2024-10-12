Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graco by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $111,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

