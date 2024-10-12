Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 291.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

