Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000.

BATS:NAPR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

