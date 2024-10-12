Truist Financial Corp Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,555 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %

VOD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

