Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,386 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

