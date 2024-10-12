Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 173 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPU opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

