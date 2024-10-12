Truist Financial Corp Acquires 350 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

