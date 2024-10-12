Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 185 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of FTXL opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

