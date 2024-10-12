Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 53.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DFP stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
