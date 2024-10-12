Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,585 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:STEW opened at $15.86 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

