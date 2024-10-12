Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 80 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average is $222.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

