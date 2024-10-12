Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 440 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

