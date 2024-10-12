Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 600 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,365,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $905.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

