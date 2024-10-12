Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,361 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,486,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

