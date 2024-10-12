Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 858 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valvoline by 19,218.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.