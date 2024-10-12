Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,652 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 3,295.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

FELV opened at $31.31 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

