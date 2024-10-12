Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in PG&E by 39.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 602,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PG&E by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,420,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

