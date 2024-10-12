Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 13,482.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Silgan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after buying an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 95.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 598,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN opened at $51.57 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

