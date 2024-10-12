Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,389.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

