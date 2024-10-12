Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $90,000 Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

PBW opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

