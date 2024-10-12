Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,830 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $751.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

