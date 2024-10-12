Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 254,981 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 643,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,614,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,986,000 after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.