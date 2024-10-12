NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $24,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.