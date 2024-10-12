Creative Planning Buys 456 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.