Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genpact were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 35,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

