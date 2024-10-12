Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 233 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 30.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 575.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business's revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

